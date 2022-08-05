Temperatures will once again remain high, with highs expected to touch the middle 90s.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Conditions will be a bit different this time, though, as high humidity will lead to heat indices well above 100 degrees. Dewpoints will be between 65 and 70 degrees, contributing to muggy conditions. With this intense heat returning for the start of the weekend, it's important that proper precautions and preparations are taken before spending extended time outdoors.
This forecast is expected for Sunday as well, but even as patterns change on Monday, humidity will remain high.
NEXT WEEK
Starting Monday, temperatures will drop considerably, and rainfall chances will increase.
A cold front moving through will set the stage for more seasonal temperatures, keeping us in the middle to upper 80s for most of next week.
Rain will move in late Sunday night/early Monday morning, creating the opportunity for some pop-up showers and storms through Tuesday. After Tuesday, conditions should be much drier, and we'll settle into a more seasonally average pattern.