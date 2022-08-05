Temperatures will once again remain high, with highs expected to touch the middle 90s.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

Conditions will be a bit different this time, though, as high humidity will lead to heat indices well above 100 degrees. Dewpoints will be between 65 and 70 degrees, contributing to muggy conditions. With this intense heat returning for the start of the weekend, it's important that proper precautions and preparations are taken before spending extended time outdoors. 

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke.png

This forecast is expected for Sunday as well, but even as patterns change on Monday, humidity will remain high. 

Humidity Trend.png

NEXT WEEK 

Starting Monday, temperatures will drop considerably, and rainfall chances will increase.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

A cold front moving through will set the stage for more seasonal temperatures, keeping us in the middle to upper 80s for most of next week. 

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Rain will move in late Sunday night/early Monday morning, creating the opportunity for some pop-up showers and storms through Tuesday. After Tuesday, conditions should be much drier, and we'll settle into a more seasonally average pattern. 

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you