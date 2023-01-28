REST OF THE WEEKEND
As a cold front passes through Missouri Saturday night, we're expecting much colder conditions alongside a slight chance of winter precipitation.
As temperatures begin plummeting, light rain and snow may develop for some parts of mid-Missouri. This precipitation is very unlikely to accumulate, and will almost certainly be gone by early Sunday morning.
But while the precipitation may not be a chief concern, the degree to which temperatures are expected to drop will be a larger issue.
Highs will be capped in the middle 20s for Sunday afternoon, with already moderate winds shifting from south to north. This will likely provide wind chills in the single digits for much of the day, lasting well into the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK
We might be able to see a few flurries Monday night into Tuesday, but the cooler temperatures are the bigger story for next week. Wind chills will still be in the low single digits for Monday morning, but winds should die down by the afternoon.
We'll start warming back up to more seasonal temperatures by Thursday.