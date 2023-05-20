It will be a very mild weekend over Mid Missouri, as Saturday will be below average for our highs, only reaching the low 70s, and for our lows as well, pressing down to the lower 50s, possibly the upper 40s for some of us. The clear skies, calm winds, and tying dew points will allow for the development of fog in the early morning.
SUNDAY
While Sunday won’t be unusually warm, it will certainly be warmer than Saturday, as our forecasted high is hovering just below 80, and still looking to stay on the clear side. Winds will continue to be calm and we will stay dry. It will still be a little cooler that night with lows in the middle 50s, but it won’t be stretching too far from our average low of 57 degrees. It should be a quite pleasant day to spend outdoors, just make sure you have some sunscreen on.
LOOKING AHEAD
A very quiet week ahead where the two main stories. The first of which is warming temperatures, which will continue fairly steadily into mid next week as we reach the low to mid 80s on Tuesday, and Wednesday is where our other event comes into play; a possible cold air mass. This air mass is a little tricky as we aren't quite sure just how strong and how quickly it will move through our area, which will greatly vary how temperatures will trail later into the weekend. If this air mass is slow and powerful, we could be staying on the cooler side, right around the low 80s, and even offer a chance for some light rain. If it's weak or moves through quickly, we could be stretching towards 90 degrees by Memorial Day, maybe even a hair warmer.
For now I think the warmer temperatures will take the prize, but I’m playing just a little bit more on the conservative side, forecasting highs around 87 to 88 for next weekend, but the KOMU 8 Weather Team will continue to monitor the system and keep you updated.