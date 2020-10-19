Missouri weather is at it again with weird temperature swings and finally some consistent rain chances for a water-parched state.
Cold Weather
Temperatures Monday morning will be in the upper 30 with wind chills ranging from 27-33 degrees. Monday's high temps will only reach the middle 40s, making today the coldest day (so far) of the autumn season.
Need the coat today! we have some brisk wind chills this morning. Feels like 29-33 degrees in a lot of mid-Missouri towns! pic.twitter.com/82wEmet75W— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 19, 2020
It is Missouri, so of course you know the weather will change. Starting Tuesday, a developing southerly breeze gets temps to near 60 degrees, 70 on Wednesday and even the low 80s on Thursday! Another passing cold front will bring a drop in temps Friday with highs in the 40s/50s
A fun run of temps you only get in Missouri40s today, 80s Thursday, right back in the 40s/50s Friday #mowx pic.twitter.com/SlgmAcDeu8— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 19, 2020
Storm Chances
Rain from Sunday's passing cold front is mainly over southern Missouri and Arkansas today, but the meandering of stalled frontal boundary to our south allows for a return of rain in the next 36 hours.
Rain showers are possible this afternoon over the Lake of the Ozarks, but most will stay dry in central Missouri Monday. A better chance for rain comes Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning and thunderstorms may be associated, leading to heavier rainfall amounts.