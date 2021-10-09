The next few days will bring quite a bit of variability in our weather, even for Missouri standards.
Tomorrow will build upon what has been a warming trend thus far, reaching towards the high 80s as we end homecoming weekend for Mizzou. Expected to be more than 10 degrees hotter than average, tomorrow will also be quite windy as well, with gusts predicted to exceed 25 miles per hour.
Overall, it will certainly feel more like August than mid-October tomorrow, but that will change rapidly as the day comes to a close.
SEVERE WEATHER BACK IN FORECAST
Late into Sunday night will bring back the potential for severe weather in Missouri, as a powerful cold front will tear it's way through the state in the overnight hours.
Heavy rains and high winds will accompany these lines of storms rolling through, with the risk of severe weather at it's greatest from 5-9 AM on Monday morning. Conditions will be very rainy for this Monday morning period at the very least, and any morning commuters should certainly be careful and attentive to these storms as they develop!
While the risk of severe weather fades out as we enter Monday afternoon, scattered showers and storms will still linger for a few hours thereafter, and we can't expect to be totally dry until nightfall.
During this event, our temperatures will be much, much cooler than the day before, with high temperatures only expected to reach into the high 60s!
TUESDAY AND BEYOND
The forecasts for Tuesday and beyond will be more stable, with temperatures expected to stay only slightly above average and continuous days of fair weather. Rain chances will remain moderately high for this period, but will likely only materialize in the form of scattered showers and downpours.
Next weekend, temperatures may decrease even further, with predicted lows dipping all the way down to the lower 40s.