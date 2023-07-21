Good Friday morning! We are starting off this morning different! Temperatures are in the middle 60s with a drier, less humid airmass in place! Refreshing start with comfortable conditions today. Enjoy it because the humidity returns by the end of the weekend.
Comfortable & Sunny Friday
Temperatures today will only top off in the lower 80s, a nice relief from the 90s and humid conditions over the last couple of days. Sunshine is around for today as well. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s!
Weekend Forecast Looks Dry
Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s but will feature lower humidity levels under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will bring more humid weather to our area with a shower or two. Temperatures are in the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday afternoon.
Hot & Humid, Minimal Rain Chances
Our pattern shifts next week and features well above-average temperatures and drier than normal conditions. Temperatures will be in the middle 90s most of next week with lots of sunshine. Not great news for our drought conditions.