The dry and sunny pattern we've seen over the last few day should continue through the end of the week, but some changes could come about by the middle part of this weekend.
Thursday will shape up to be another warm day, possibly the warmest all week, as we once again hit high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Temperatures will likely stay this warm heading into Friday as well. with both tonight and tomorrow night containing low temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.
Sunny skies will prevail until Saturday, where much more cloud cover and chances of rain return.
We're looking at some showers as well as scattered thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon and evening, with much of mid-Missouri to at least see some rainfall.
The chance of severe weather from this is very low, but we'll continue to track springtime storms here at KOMU.
The next eight days look to bring more sunshine into the forecast. Even though we'll drop temperatures a bit heading into Sunday, a quick rebound is likely by the middle part of next week.