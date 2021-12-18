RETURN TO NORMALCY
After what has been the warmest first half of December on record, the following week offers relief in the form of seasonal, average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.
Tonight in particular will bring a return to frigid temperatures, with an expected low of 21. Areas west of Columbia could even see temperatures dip into the upper teens, especially when combined with a light wind chill.
The first half of next week will be typical, inactive December weather, staying in the middle 40s with abundant amounts of sunshine. Temperatures will begin to rise on Thursday as clouds roll in, slowly at first but soon jumping into the upper 50s by the weekend.
Rain, or any precipitation for that matter, is not expected through the next 8 days, as we'll be staying dry to head into the latter half of the month.
NOT SO WHITE CHRISTMAS
While snow and colder temperatures would certainly compliment the Christmas aesthetic, It's unlikely we'll see that unfold this year. Christmas Day could see temperatures as high as the upper 50s, eliminating any chance of snow. If it verifies, it will be one of the warmer (but not the warmest) Christmases for mid-Missouri.
After Christmas, temperatures could hover in the 50s to close out December, potentially continuing the trend of a very warm winter.