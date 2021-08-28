After this past week's heat wave, temperatures will finally subside into the 80s starting on Monday. Conditions will still be hot, but certainly more tolerable for outdoor activity and leisure!
This is average for this part of August, and it's likely our temperatures will stay in that range for the week ahead. Heat indices, which have been in the triple digits over the past few days, will also be significantly reduced over this period.
We can expect another bout of scattered showers and storms on Sunday and Monday, due to the combined effects of a cold front and the remnants of Hurricane Ida bringing moisture to the Mississippi Valley. Much like this past week, rain will be isolated and not widespread to the majority of our viewing area.
In the days thereafter, the chances of rain are low, and mid-Missouri should stay dry at least until next weekend. Temperatures should stay within the 80s throughout this period, with only Friday potentially cracking 90 degrees.