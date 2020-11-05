TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Many in mid-Missouri are enjoying this mild, comfortable weather. Rarely do we get a combination of sunny days plus warm 70 degree temperatures in November. Eventually, the pendulum will swing and outdoor conditions will become frigid again.

Remember, just a few days ago central Missouri received one of its earliest snows!

How significant is this warm stretch?

Normal high temperatures in Columbia are around 58 degrees this time of year. Columbia's average high temperature this week has been 70 to 75 degrees, running about 15+ degrees above normal. Record highs after Sunday (11/8) are generally around 78-80 degrees, meaning it would be "record breaking" to reach 80 degrees again for the rest of 2020. It has been warm.

November temperatures never reached 70 degrees in either 2018 or 2019. On average, Columbia reaches 70 degrees four times a November. We are forecasting a near 8-day stretch of 70 degrees or warmer. This has only happened ONCE (1917) since Columbia's records began in 1889. Even then, the stretch in 1917 was likely caused by the Texas and Rocky Mountain drought of 1917-1919. We are dry, but not in a drought.

Dry air conditions allow for wider daily temperature swings and unusually warm patterns. It is why Arizona can reach the 100s during the day, while dropping in the 50s overnight. The 1917 stretch featured daily lows in the middle 40s. This current stretch of Missouri weather has featured daily lows in the lower 50s, meaning the air is currently retaining its heat while still reaching the 70s in the afternoon. This current warm stretch will likely be a warmer stretch than in 1917.

Why this is happening

Storminess in the jet stream can be explained in two ways: troughs and ridges, or storms and "anti-storms".

Jet stream troughs are the traditional storm system forecasters talk about which produce areas of cloudiness and disruptive weather like rain and snow.

Jet stream ridges mainly acting as "blocking" systems that induce fair, sunny weather. Meteorologists refer these as "anti-storms", or you can call them "areas of high pressure".

There are two of these blocking systems currently affecting Columbia's weather pattern, one over the southeastern US and one near far southern California. This California ridge has been a factor for significant drought over the intermountain west, leading to wildfires. The two "anti-storms" have essentially forced all jet stream troughs (storms) to pass over the US/Canada border leading to very little change in our day-to-day Missouri weather.

This has also allowed for building record heat, a likely consequence of climate change and drought over the Rockies to continually be transported here without any abatement by passing cold fronts that frequent the region this time of year.

The extended forecast - thoughts

Again, it's all about the pendulum swing: very warm is followed by very cold, long stretches of dry weather is followed by several cloudy, rainy days. Columbia will keep this mild weather until the next expected storm system early next week.

We expect a return to near-normal temperatures next week with an increase in opportunities for precipitation for the middle of November.