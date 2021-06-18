The weekly drought monitor hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows an expansion of drought conditions across Midwestern states and the Intermountain West.
Hot, sunny and dry conditions continue to persist over much of the Rocky Mountain west where extreme heat and record setting temps have been experienced for much of June. The heat we are experiencing into Father's Day weekend is due to this.
Regions over the Rocky Mountains and the southwest United states have been under an extreme drought for some time now, persisting since last year. This is in part due to a La Nina phase in the jet stream for the last 18 months, forcing the main storm track more over the east coast and Gulf Coast states. This often leads to dry, hot conditions for states like Arizona, Oregon and California. However, this drought has now extended well into Colorado, Utah, Nevada and New Mexico. Restriction on water and electricity usage have been put in place by local municipalities, something we experienced in Missouri back in 2012.
To add to the issue, persistent lack of moisture coming from storm systems entering the Pacific northwest have limited precipitation for Montana and the Dakotas leading to drought over the northern Plains states and upper Missouri River Valley.
Drought also exists over most of the Midwest from Minnesota and Wisconsin, where crops are reported as 'struggling' in the region. The southeastern United states has continue to receive above normal rainfall mounts, also consistent with a La Nina jet stream phase. The southeast was in extreme drought during El Nino years which spanned roughly from 2015 to 2018.
MISSOURI'S IMPACTS
While Missouri has yet to see any major impacts, the first 15+ days of June have shown us a few things...Most notably, grasses are parched. The ground is increasingly drier, harder each day without rain and has led to increased temperatures across the state. We will be near 100 degrees in mid-June. Daytime temperature swings are ranging around 23-27 degrees from night to day. These are typically closer to 18 degrees from nightly low to daytime high.
While deep soil moisture (aquifers) are expected to remain fine this summer, many creeks and streams are lower on water content than normal.
Most notably, eastern Missouri around Montgomery City, Jonesburg, St Louis County and the farmland of northern Missouri are in an 'abnormally dry' status, meaning soil moisture levels are lower than normal. After 2-3 weeks of hot, dry and sunny conditions, this is likely to worsen and potentially expand.
Southwest and southern Missouri is the exception as heavy rain events continued into early June for much of the Springfield, MO region.
MISSOURI RIVER IMPACTS
Because this drought is affecting the upper Missouri River watershed, water levels are lower than normal and has contributed to slightly lower than normal water levels in the Missouri River, reading only at 9-10ft of water depth in Boonville and Jefferson City as of June 17th. Flooding on the Missouri and Mississippi River are not expected this summer.
MONTHLY STATISTICS SINCE MARCH
The main reason Missouri is currently not in a drought status is due to a very wet spring season. Since March 1st, Rainfall has been in surplus and very wet conditions had been experienced until just after Memorial Day when the storm track immediately shifted north into Canada.
Rain has been hit or miss and very isolated for the last few weeks. While locally a few regions have experienced more than 5.00 inches of rain, most in central Missouri have received less than 0.50" for the month. We lose half of that water equivalent in a day due to evaporation.
Eastern Missouri between Columbia have seen the worst of these conditions with some locations not reporting rain since late May.
IMPROVEMENT TO COME?
While temperatures are likely to cool after this brief hot leading to Father's Day weekend, rain chances will remain somewhat in question.
The Climate Prediction Center, a division of NOAA shows a trend of wetter weather next week more widespread over Missouri. We agree with this initial trend. However, the overall pattern is not expected to change much. Extreme heat will continue to build over the Rocky Mountains and desert southwest, inducing lower to midlevel ridging in the jet stream. Some of this record setting heat will spill into Missouri at times. Missouri may experience more near-record setting hot days with not as much humidity/mugginess as recent summers.
WHAT WILL BREAK THIS EXTREME DROUGHT OUT WEST?
That is a good question, but typically a drought buster can happen from a pattern shift in the ENSO circulation. A switch to a more El Nino type of phase would typically lead to increased storminess over California and Arizona. This would also contribute to less storminess for states like Georgia and Alabama.