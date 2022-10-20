Drought continues to worsen in Missouri and there is little relief in sight.
The United States drought monitor shows that Missouri has seen increased soil dryness over the last few weeks. We are now at 82% of the state experiencing drought conditions. 50% of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions. About 15% of Missouri is now experiencing extreme drought conditions which has encroached in from Kansas and Oklahoma, especially southwestern Missouri near Joplin.
While 50% of the state was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, under 5% of Missouri was experiencing ANY drought conditions on January 1st, 2022.
Even the heavy rains the St Louis are experienced in late July and Early August have not helped the situation as they are now experiencing drought conditions.
It has been very dry in Missouri over the last few weeks. Over the last 30 days, there have been two main periods of rain that produced measurable rainfall. That is not going to cut it. We typically average rainfall every 4-7 days this time of year, not every 15 days.
There was consistent rainfall during the spring, but that stopped once the summer began. We have averaged only around 50% of the total average monthly rain accumulations since the beginning of June, now putting us in a rain deficit of almost 8.00" since June 1st.
The Mississippi River is very low, even exposed in some areas due to little to no rainfall over the Midwest in recent months.
THE EFFECTS ON AUTUMN
Fall foliage is already showing signs of what happens when its is cool outdoors, but too dry. The dry conditions are force plants to shut down early and drop its leaves. Thankfully, the cool October days has lead to some vibrant colors on trees before the leaves drop.
As of October 20th, we have had several early-season frosts and even a deep freeze! Look for continual color change include a straight browning of leaves from now until November 1st when peak foliage is expected across Missouri.
Winter is also just a few weeks away and had the air not been dry, we would have seen our first snowflakes of the season over the week of October 15th. Chicago recorded its first snow this week. The Great Lakes states received several inches of snow this week.
Reporters: Find @NOAA #WinterOutlook 2022-2023 maps at:https://t.co/0fGgqKVm3S @NOAAClimate pic.twitter.com/UAartxNMrI— NOAA (@NOAA) October 20, 2022
This is likely going to be the trend over the coming season - cool and dry. That is not to say we will not have any rain or snow over the next few months...just less than normally received and at a lesser frequency
MORE DRY SYSTEMS THAN WET SYSTEMS
At least one major ingredient (frigid air) needed for winter weather like snow will be in place more frequently this winter, but the air will mainly be arriving from regions like the Pacific northwest, central Canada and the north pole. These regions are typically dry and arid, unlike the south when southerly winds transport moisture out from the gulf of Mexico. La Nina winter seasons such as this one we are entering often bring more wind out from the north instead of the south like experienced during El Nino winter seasons.
The National Weather Service and National Drought Mitigation Center expects these drought conditions to persist through the spring of 2023.