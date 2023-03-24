It's been a very wet week across mid-Missouri, but it looks like we'll catch a break from the rain this weekend. 

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Friday night will see continued rain across mid-Missouri, but it will be a little different than what we've seen as of late. 

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

While much of our rain the last few days has been on and off with heavier downpours in between, Friday night will see continuous light rain affect a large part of the viewing area. 

This does not mean, however, that the danger of the last few days will disappear. Flood warnings are still in effect for our southernmost counties, with many of them lasting through the entire weekend due to elevated water levels among rivers and creeks. 

ADI Alerts Flood.png

Light rain will still be a possibility heading into Saturday morning, but we should be seeing more dry time by noon at the latest

SUNDAY AND BEYOND

Sunday night will bring some slight rain chances, but after that, the beginning of next week is looking relatively dry and warm.

Temperatures Vs Average.png
8 Day PM.png

