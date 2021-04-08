FORT COLLINS, Colo. - An early projection of for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season shows another year with above-average tropical cyclone activity.
This outlook is provided by Phil Klotzbach and his team at Colorado State University, who specialize in tropical cyclone activity.
Their team is predicting 17 named storms, 8 of which would be come hurricanes. Of those eight hurricanes, 4 would become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher according to the Saffir-Simpson scale).
CSU's reasoning for above-average tropical cyclone activity is due to a predicted lack of El Nino conditions and warmer than normal ocean water temperatures for the Atlantic basin.
El Nino conditions typically lead to a stronger sub-tropical jet stream which runs from 30N to 45N latitude during the summer and fall months. This stronger jet stream will shear apart tropical cyclones, which favor weaker jet stream winds. La Nina, or ENSO-neutral conditions provide a weaker than normal sub-tropical jet stream.
2020 was a record-breaking year where 30 names storms formed, 12 of which made landfall. We also had to use the Greek alphabet for naming purposes as the list created by the World Meteorological Organization ran out of names midway through the hurricane season.
As of this year, the WMO will no longer use the Greek alphabet for naming tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Basin
The Atlantic hurricane season is from June 1 through November 30.
NOAA will release its Atlantic Hurricane season outlook in May.