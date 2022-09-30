The next few days, or rather the next week, is looking to continue more of the same conditions mid-Missouri has experienced lately.
THIS WEEKEND
Temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies will stick with us this weekend, as we become entrenched within a typical fall pattern.
Humidity will be low, rain chances will be non-existent, and plenty of sunshine will keep us warm for Mizzou's next game against Georgia on Saturday!
NEXT EIGHT DAYS
Even as we start next week, conditions will remain steady, with little variation expected at all over the next 5-6 days.
Temperatures may dip into the 60s at the end of next week, providing mid-Missouri with an unusually long stretch of consistent temperatures!