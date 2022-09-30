The next few days, or rather the next week, is looking to continue more of the same conditions mid-Missouri has experienced lately.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies will stick with us this weekend, as we become entrenched within a typical fall pattern.

Sunshine Trend.png

Humidity will be low, rain chances will be non-existent, and plenty of sunshine will keep us warm for Mizzou's next game against Georgia on Saturday!

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

NEXT EIGHT DAYS

Even as we start next week, conditions will remain steady, with little variation expected at all over the next 5-6 days. 

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Temperatures may dip into the 60s at the end of next week, providing mid-Missouri with an unusually long stretch of consistent temperatures!

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you