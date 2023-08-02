Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off again with heavy rainfall and severe storms this morning. Not everyone is seeing rain this morning, but those that are likely to see heavy rainfall. We are drier this afternoon with isolated showers the rest of the week.
Flash Flood Watch Until 10 a.m.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until 10 a.m. once again for counties along and east of Highway 63 as this front has shifted to our east. Heavy rainfall is expected this morning.
3”+ of rainfall is not out of the question where these storms set up. The issue at hand is these storms are stuck over the same area, causing heavy rain over the same spots. All of this rain on top of what we saw yesterday is going to aggravate rivers and creeks. As always, turn around, don’t drown.
We are in a Storm Mode Index of a TWO again this morning due to the threat of flash flooding.
Temperatures today will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with humid conditions.
All of Mid-MO will see high levels of humidity which will allow heat indices to be higher than actual temps. Due to this, portions of western Mid-MO are under a Heat Advisory as heat indices could reach near triple digits.
Scattered Rain Chances This Week
Another round of showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night, stay weather aware. This round could bring heavy rainfall once again.
Each day and night will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms. Much like we’ve seen over the last few weeks, not everyone will see rain every single day. Each day will not be a washout, but it’s a good idea to keep an umbrella around. Rain chances are possible during the overnights this week as well.