Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off with heavy rainfall and severe storms for some. Not everyone is seeing rain this morning, but those that are area likely seeing heavy rainfall. This pattern of rounds of showers and storms does continue into the overnight hours tonight.
Flash Flood Watch Until 10 a.m.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until 10 a.m. this morning for most of our counties along and west of Highway 63. This is due a very saturated airmass interacting with a front prompting heavy rainfall.
2”+ of rainfall is not out of the question where these storms set up. The issue at hand is these storms are stuck over the same area, causing heavy rain over the same spots. This could lead to flooding due to how dry the ground is. As always, turn around, don’t drown.
We are in a Storm Mode Index of a TWO this morning due to the heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts. Some large hail also cannot be ruled out.
Temperatures today will climb into the 80s, possibly middle 80s if we get some sunshine.
Scattered Rain Chances This Week
Each day and night will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms. Much like we’ve seen over the last few weeks, not everyone will see rain every single day. Each day will not be a washout, but it’s a good idea to keep an umbrella around. Rain chances are possible during the overnights this week as well.
Temperatures Gradually Climbing
After a scorching week last week, temperatures are starting off below-average for the week! Temperatures will gradually climb into the 90s again on Wednesday with feel-like temperatures back in the triple digits. Enjoy the 80s while we have them!