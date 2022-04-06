Flash flooding is a regular occurrence and is becoming more common, especially in Missouri, as we see heavy and prolonged downpours more often the climate continues to rapidly change.
WHAT IS FLASH FLOODING?
A flash flood is a flood that is caused by heavy or excessive rain over a short period of time, generally 6 hours or less. Flash flooding happens in flash, and can cause rapid inundation of normally dry roads, underpasses, and buildings.
Flooding is much more common in urban areas because they have more concrete and more impermeable surfaces that can’t absorb rainfall. This leads to more runoff and a higher risk of flash flooding.
FLOODING FACTORS
The three main elements that contribute to flash flooding are soil conditions, rainfall duration, and rainfall intensity.
We look at both soil moisture and soil texture. Moisture refers to how saturated the ground is, think of the ground like a sponge. A wet sponge is like a wet ground, it will struggle to hold any additional water and it will all run off. The same is true if the ground is completely dry, like during a drought; water will quickly run off because the dry ground has become impermeable and hard.
Texture refers to the composition of the soil. Soils like clay and silt can’t absorb rainfall as fast as sandy soils. Soils with low infiltration rates will result in more runoff.
Rainfall duration and rainfall intensity is much less complex. It’s simply how heavy the rain is and how long the rainfall lasts.
We combine all of these to calculate flash flood guidance, which is simply a threshold of rainfall we need over a certain timeframe for flooding to occur.
FLOODING IN SUMMER 2021
Flash flooding over the summer of 2021 helped propel mid-Missouri to it’s 6th wettest year on record. The Columbia Regional Airport picked up over 53” of rain throughout the year. Almost 25% of that rain fell from June 19th through July 1st. Almost 10% of that 53" of rain fell on June 25th.
FLASH FLOOD SAFETY
According to data from the last 30 years, flooding is the second leading cause of weather-related death in the United States. Most of these deaths are completely avoidable as over 60% of all flooding deaths occurred in a motor vehicle.
Never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. It takes just 6” of running water to sweep an adult off their feet and to stall most cars. 1’ of water will float most vehicles. When water is flowing over a roadway you have no way to tell the depth of the water and what debris that water may be carrying.
Flash flooding safety is best summarized by a simple phrase. Turn around, don't drown.