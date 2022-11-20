November has been a tale of two seasons with a very warm start and then a very cool middle of the month. Temperatures will be on a much more seasonal path for the week of Thanksgiving
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will start with morning temperatures in the upper 20s with clear skies. Skies will remain sunny through the day with highs warming to the middle 50s.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will continue to be on a warming note for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs warming to the middle to upper 50s.
A weak cold front is expected to pass through the region on Thanksgiving day, bringing a slight cool down to the 40s and low 50s for Thanksgiving and Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Despite a quick cool down at the end of the week, temperatures are generally expected to be above average in the 50s for the weekend into the end of the month.