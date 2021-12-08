Temperatures returned to a fairly seasonal level for Wednesday, but much warmer air will be here for the rest of the work week.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will be increasing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This cloud cover will keep temperatures warmer with lows in the upper 30s around midnight with gradual warming to the lower 40s by sunrise.
Skies will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover into the afternoon with highs reaching the middle 60s.
The warmer temperatures are the result of a warm front passing through the state. This warm front will also bring an increase in wind gusts. Thursday we can expect winds out of the south with gusts up to 30 mph.
A COLD FRONT APPROACHES
A cold front is set to arrive Friday night, bringing a cooler weekend, but before this front gets here we will be watching another mild Friday.
Friday will be a warm day with high temperatures reaching the 60s. We will need to keep an eye on cloud cover and possible rain showers that could limit temperatures slightly. Regardless, highs are expected to be near the record of 69° (2020).
A cold front will pass Friday night and behind this front it will become windy. Winds are expected to gust up to 30-40 MPH. Wind speeds should gradually decrease through Saturday.
Saturday we will see the return of cooler air with highs in the middle 40s, but the warming trend will kick back in for Sunday and continue through the middle of next week.