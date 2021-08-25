It has been a hot couple of days and temperatures aren’t going to cool down much over the next several days.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will start with temperatures in the middle 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day as highs warm into the upper 90s. Temperatures will feel like the triple digits with humidity factored in.
A stray shower isn’t out of the question, but most of the region should stay dry.
HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND
A very slow trend of slightly cooler temps will start to kick in through the weekend. Friday will feature highs in the middle 90s with heat index values near 100°. Temperatures will still be near 90° by the time high school football games kickoff on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will have temperatures dropping into the low to middle 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s, to near 100°.
LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK
A weak cold front could help drop temperatures to the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday and bring a slight chance of rain to the region. Stay tuned!