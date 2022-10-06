Another cold front will pass through the region Thursday night and that cold front is going to help usher in a big cool-down, plus a widespread frost Friday night into Saturday morning.
Tonight: Expect it to get a bit breezy overnight with winds gusting up to 25 mph as a cold front blasts through the region. This will usher in much cooler air for Friday and Saturday. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/UJUIGiECZH— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 6, 2022
Friday will be a chilly day with passing clouds and high temps only in the 50s to near 60 degrees! If you are headed to Roots N Blues in Columbia or high school football games in mid-Missouri, be sure to dress in layers! It will be chilly.
HERE COMES THE FROST
Temperatures are expected to drop in the 30s Friday night across much of central Missouri, possibly near/below 32 degrees over northern Missouri and widespread frost is likely. Northern Missouri could experience a freeze.
If you have plants sensitive to cold weather, you must either cover the plants or bring them inside to prevent permanent damage.
This weekend will be chilly, but sunny. Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday, rising to near 70 Sunday. Nightly temps will be cool, but widespread frost is not expected Saturday night, only patchy frost over northeast Missouri.
Next week will begin a pattern change with warmer temperatures and even rain chances!