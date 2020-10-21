A warm front is set to push through the region overnight and this will cause temperatures to warm overnight. We will be near 60 at midnight with temperatures climbing into the middle 60s by Thursday morning.
A short lived warm up
Thursday will be significantly different from every other day this week. Winds will be out of the south and will be breezy, gusting up to 30-35 MPH through the day. Southerly winds carry warmer weather and that will help us soar into the lower 80s with sunny skies.
If you have any outdoor activities that need to be done, Thursday is the recommended day to do them! It is one of few sunny days ahead and much cooler air returns in the form of a cold front Thursday night.
Anyone longing for some sunshine? Mostly sunny skies are expected for Thursday with temperatures near 80°. This warmer air and sunshine will be short lived as a cold front brings rain chances, cloud cover, and cooler air back Friday into next week. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/05RQQXgnje— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 21, 2020
Return of the chill
A cold front will arrive early Friday morning bringing rain, cloud cover and falling temperatures through Friday.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s as you are headed out the door Friday morning, but cooler air will continue to filter in through the afternoon. It will be in the middle 40s by afternoon with wind chills in the lower 40s.
Friday Night into Saturday cloud cover will keep us from falling off too much, but it will be cool in the middle to upper 30s.
Weekend forecast
Saturday is looking mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies through the day. Highs will only reach the lower 50s.
We will be slightly warmer on Sunday, in the middle to upper 50s, as a system pushes through the region bringing chances of showers. Showers are expected to continue into Monday as another cold front arrives Monday.
Looking Ahead
Forecast trends and temperatures will need to be monitored closely early next week, but the forecast is looking well below average with highs in the middle to upper 40s and lows in the middle 30s for the beginning of the week. Highs should slowly moderate back to the 50s by the middle of the week with very limited sunshine.