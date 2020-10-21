A warm front is set to push through the region overnight and this will cause temperatures to warm overnight. We will be near 60 at midnight with temperatures climbing into the middle 60s by Thursday morning.

Kenton Hourly Wall.png

A short lived warm up

Thursday will be significantly different from every other day this week. Winds will be out of the south and will be breezy, gusting up to 30-35 MPH through the day. Southerly winds carry warmer weather and that will help us soar into the lower 80s with sunny skies.

Oct21 Thursday.png

If you have any outdoor activities that need to be done, Thursday is the recommended day to do them! It is one of few sunny days ahead and much cooler air returns in the form of a cold front Thursday night.

Return of the chill 

A cold front will arrive early Friday morning bringing rain, cloud cover and falling temperatures through Friday.

Oct21 Friday Precip.png

Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s as you are headed out the door Friday morning, but cooler air will continue to filter in through the afternoon. It will be in the middle 40s by afternoon with wind chills in the lower 40s.

Friday.png

Friday Night into Saturday cloud cover will keep us from falling off too much, but it will be cool in the middle to upper 30s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday is looking mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies through the day. Highs will only reach the lower 50s.

We will be slightly warmer on Sunday, in the middle to upper 50s, as a system pushes through the region bringing chances of showers. Showers are expected to continue into Monday as another cold front arrives Monday.

Looking Ahead

Forecast trends and temperatures will need to be monitored closely early next week, but the forecast is looking well below average with highs in the middle to upper 40s and lows in the middle 30s for the beginning of the week. Highs should slowly moderate back to the 50s by the middle of the week with very limited sunshine.

INT FCST PM Extended Forecast.png

