Rain has finally exited the region, and now we're turning our attention to the big warmup. But just behind the warming trend lies a rainy and rumbly midweek. We're breaking down this warm, rumbly, and active pattern in today's First Alert Weather Story.
Sunday & Monday: The Warmup Begins
If you're a fan of the warm weather, the past couple weeks probably haven't quite been your cup of tea. But we're going to see a pretty nice warming trend start for our Sunday.
After morning lows in the lower to middle 40s, sunshine and a south breeze will help things to warm nicely into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday looks like an all-around pleasant day, with comfortable temperatures and a mixture of sun and clouds.
Monday is when we will really start to notice things warming up. Afternoon highs should hit the 80s throughout mid-MO. A few of us could even reach the middle 80s. All that warmth will be brought to us courtesy of a very stiff south wind, with gusts as high as 35-40 mph not out of the question.
Tuesday - Thursday: Showers & Storms
Tuesday will be yet another warm and windy day, with highs reaching the 80s again. We will, however, notice more clouds... especially by afternoon. That will be a sign of the approaching storm system, which is set to impact mid-MO Tuesday night through Thursday.
As it stands right now, shower and storm chances will increase Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Some of the storms may produce brief heavy rainfall, though I don't see a significant severe threat. Still, we are several days away, and much could change between now and then.
Wednesday will likely be the rainiest day of the forecast, with widespread showers and storms building in by the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain as well.
Once again, I don't foresee a large severe threat, but it's possible that a few storms could be strong to severe. Please remain with us these next few days as we get a better idea of the timing and impacts of these storms.
Rain and storms may continue into Thursday, though most of the activity should be winding down. After it's all said and done, widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches look likely for much of mid-MO. This could present a flooding threat, especially since our ground is already saturated from recent precipitation.
After the active period midweek, things will dry out and warm back up into next weekend.
Have a great rest of your weekend!