Heat is the story, and has been for a while now. Saturday’s high will reach into the low 90s, and while humidity will still be there, dew points will be in the middle to high 50s, so it shouldn’t be quite as sticky as Friday was. Clear skies will make it a decent but hot day outdoors, just make sure you lather up on sunscreen as burn time will be under 30 minutes. Very isolated showers cannot be ruled out, but the best chance for them will be far west and south. Overnight will stay fairly clear with lows in the middle 60s.
SUNDAY
Sunday is looking to be just a hair cooler with highs right around 90 degrees with another slim chance of isolated showers for most of us, but dry air will mostly take the cake. Few clouds will be around, so another sunny day for Mid-Missouri. Overnight will also be just a bit cooler with lows in the low 60s, mostly clear again.
LOOKING AHEAD
We all had that one floor in our house that if you dropped your Yo-Yo on when not spinning, it would very slowly start rolling to one end of the room. That’s essentially what our high temperature forecast is looking like up until Wednesday: a very, very gradual decline in temperatures, with the high on Tuesday around 89. Then our Yo-Yo falls off a slight ledge when a cold front moves in bringing us temperatures in the middle 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, and then we start increasing in temperatures again after that. Even with the front, rain chances look hard to come by midweek.