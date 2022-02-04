Road conditions have improved quite a bit across mid-Missouri, but slick spots will continue on side and secondary streets. Be aware that areas that have experienced melting will see refreezing overnight and slick spots will be possible.
5PM Friday Update: We've seen a lot of improvements across the region today with main highways reporting "clear to mostly clear." There are still some problem spots out there on those side and rural roads. Watch for patchy slick spots due to refreezing overnight. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/sapBXWXiQ0— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 4, 2022
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Temperatures will be near 0° on Saturday morning with wind chills as low as -5°.
Temperatures will warm to the middle 30s on Saturday afternoon with abundant sunshine.
Sunday will start near 20° with highs warming to the upper 30s.
LOOKING AHEAD
The pattern is looking fairly quiet for next week. Precipitation chances are low and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 30s & 40s next week.
Skies will be mostly sunny in the first half of the week with a few more clouds later in the week.