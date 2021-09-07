A cold front has moved through on Tuesday. This will allow for cooler, albeit seasonal, temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday.
High pressure will move in on Thursday bringing plenty of clear sky.
A warm front on Friday will kick off a warm up and return us to summer conditions for the weekend.
These temperatures will be roughly 10º above average for this time of year.
Our next chance for rain likely won't arrive until the middle of next week. Gear up for plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures ahead.
WILDFIRE SMOKE
Smoke from California wildfires will be held off by high pressure on Wednesday and Thursday, but by the weekend we may see it return to Missouri as it pushes east.