Temperatures warmed to the middle and upper 60s for most of us on Tuesday, but that won’t be the case tomorrow. A cold front will arrive and that will bring a return to average temperatures for Wednesday and the remainder of the week.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
A cold front will pass in the early morning hours, shifting winds out of the northwest. This wind shift will help pull in cooler air for the rest of the day. This front will be lacking moisture, meaning rain chances are not in the forecast for the KOMU 8 viewing area, but we could see a few showers in southeast Missouri.
Temperatures will start in the middle 30s and warm to the middle to upper 40s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny though the day with a few clouds at times.
TYPICAL WEATHER RETURNS
The average high for this time of the year is around 48° and the average low for this time of the year is 28°. Temperatures will be near this throughout the duration of the week and into the weekend.
Thursday will have morning lows in the middle to upper 20s and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s.
Friday will feature the return of sunshine with highs nearing 50°. Additionally, winds will be breezy out of the south gusting up to 25 mph. This will help bring warmer air for Friday and the weekend.
Saturday looks to be another warm day with highs in the middle to upper 50s and a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another frontal boundary is expected on Sunday, and this may bring a few showers into the area. Afterwards, we'll likely be under the influence of stronger high pressure to our north, and that should help to keep moisture to our south on Monday and Tuesday as a system moves through the southern U.S. We'll keep you updated.