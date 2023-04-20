Thursday
Be prepared for an overcast day ahead with passing showers and thunderstorms. You might hear a few rumbles of thunder as you head out today, but it won't be a complete washout. There are two rounds of rain that we're expecting today, one in the morning around commuting time, and the other around lunch time. We'll have some dry time and will mainly be experiencing lighter rain as these storms should break apart as they head into mid-Missouri.
Another thing to focus on today are some pretty breezy conditions associated with the incoming storms. Wind gusts near 40 mph are expected starting this morning, so keep an eye on any light patio furniture and maybe bring your trash can inside before you head out for the day, as it might be blown over when you get back.
Friday and the Weekend
After today's rain, cooler and drier conditions build for the weekend. Expect high temperatures to drop near 50 degrees this weekend, putting us in a possible frost for Sunday morning. If you've started your growing season already this year, you might want to take the extra time to cover your outdoor plants by Saturday. Breezy conditions continue for the end of the week with wind gusts up to 30 mph for both Friday and Saturday.
Next Week
High temperatures stay in the lower 60s to kick off next week as rain chances return. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like the best few days for rain for the week ahead.