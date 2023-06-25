Sunday begins with another warm morning in the 70s, and as the sun rises we'll quickly warm near 90 degrees by the afternoon.
Expect a breezy and less humid day ahead as peak wind gusts near 30 mph today.
The Week Ahead
Monday continues the sunny and breezy trend with highs in the upper 80s. As the week progresses, temperatures start to warm, putting us back in the low 90s by Wednesday and the middle 90s for the end of the week.
Wednesday brings back rain chances, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the earlier part of the day. Slim rain chances continue into the weekend as temperatures cool back near 90 degrees.