Sunday
The weekend ends with partly sunny skies and plenty of wind. Wind gusts up to 35 mph begin this morning and last into the late evening hours, so if you've been wanting to fly a kite lately, today's the day! Expect Sunday to feel a few degrees cooler than yesterday as high temperatures stay around 60 degrees.
Monday and the Week Ahead
A warm up begins Monday, the first day of May, when we push into the middle 60s during the day. Breezy conditions continue for Monday and Tuesday as wind gusts reach 35 mph and 30 mph respectively. Plenty of sunshine for the first part of the week will allow us to warm back into the middle 70s by Wednesday.
Rain chances return for the latter half of the week, with the best chance for some scattered showers being Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures stay in the low 70s as we head towards the weekend.