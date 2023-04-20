THURSDAY
Be prepared for a mostly cloudy day ahead with passing showers and thunderstorms, but it won't be a complete washout. In fact there will be quite a bit of dry time with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.
Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop near Hwy 54 this afternoon. These storms will start to strengthen as they head east. Overall, mid-Missouri's severe weather threat is looking very low. Pay attention, but no need to worry. #MidMoWx #MOWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/ht5ue2IJXb— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 20, 2023
Another thing to focus on today are some pretty breezy conditions associated with the incoming storms. Wind gusts near 40 mph are expected starting this morning, so keep an eye on any light patio furniture and maybe bring your trash can inside before you head out for the day, as it might be blown over when you get back.
INTO THE WEEKEND
After today's rain, cooler and drier conditions build for the weekend. Expect high temperatures to drop near 50 degrees this weekend, putting us in a possible frost for Sunday morning. If you've started your growing season already this year, you might want to take the extra time to cover your outdoor plants by Saturday. Breezy conditions continue for the end of the week with wind gusts up to 30 mph for both Friday and Saturday.
LOOKING AHEAD
High temperatures stay in the lower 60s to kick off next week as rain chances return. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like the best few days for rain for the week ahead.