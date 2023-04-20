THURSDAY

POP Fcst Today.png

Be prepared for a mostly cloudy day ahead with passing showers and thunderstorms, but it won't be a complete washout. In fact there will be quite a bit of dry time with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Another thing to focus on today are some pretty breezy conditions associated with the incoming storms. Wind gusts near 40 mph are expected starting this morning, so keep an eye on any light patio furniture and maybe bring your trash can inside before you head out for the day, as it might be blown over when you get back.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst AM.png

INTO THE WEEKEND 

After today's rain, cooler and drier conditions build for the weekend. Expect high temperatures to drop near 50 degrees this weekend, putting us in a possible frost for Sunday morning. If you've started your growing season already this year, you might want to take the extra time to cover your outdoor plants by Saturday. Breezy conditions continue for the end of the week with wind gusts up to 30 mph for both Friday and Saturday.

Frost or Freeze Forecast.png

LOOKING AHEAD

High temperatures stay in the lower 60s to kick off next week as rain chances return. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like the best few days for rain for the week ahead.

8 Day AM.png

