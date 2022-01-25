Frigid conditions have set in overnight leading to patchy frost on windshields and wind chills in the negatives.
While this current cold snap is not expected to be as cold as experienced last week, we still will have temperatures in the single digits both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
We do get a lot of sunshine over the next two days which will help temps rise out form the 10s and reach the 20s. That is still below freezing though...And nearly 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.
A warm front will quickly move through the region Thursday leading to passing clouds and more importantly warmer temps. You can expect highs nearing 40 degrees. Unfortunately, this pattern is quickly followed by another cold front Thursday night.
Friday will be a much colder day and a momentary setback for the long-term trend of our temperatures. Highs on Friday will only reach the 20s and lower 30s.
By the weekend, another warm up will be heading this direction once again lacking any moisture for clouds, or precipitation until after Sunday or Monday. Highs will be in the 40s over the weekend, possibly reaching the 50s early next week.