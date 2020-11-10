TUESDAY RECAP
A line of showers and thunderstorms moved through on Tuesday bringing heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. Some areas recorded between 50-60 mph winds.
Rainfall totals throughout mid-Missouri were generally between 0.50 and 0.80" for the day. Temperatures plummeted behind the front, from the 70s into the 50s and 40s. All of this was in-line with Monday's forecast.
Some areas of central Missouri saw quite the heavy rain today, along with 50-60 mph wind gusts. The storms were moving quickly and didn't stay over one area too long. That makes some of these totals even more impressive. pic.twitter.com/OouTXxkAFt— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) November 11, 2020
DRY FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK
Wednesday through Friday you can expect plenty of sunshine besides increasing cloud cover on Friday afternoon. Temps will be on a bit of a change though. Wednesday will reach the middle 50s while Thursday gets into the lower 60s. However, a dry cold front on Thursday evening will bring cooler air for Friday when temps start in the lower 30s and are only expected to reach 50º for the high.
THE NEXT RAIN CHANCE
Saturday will see a weak wave move through that will give us passing rain showers. It likely won't rain all day. We'll have a better idea of timing in the coming days, but for now, it looks to be drying up by late afternoon.
INTO MID-NOVEMBER
Temperatures will generally reach the upper 50s and 60s through the middle of this month and even into late November. This means an above-average pattern is expected. Lows should mostly be in the 40s.