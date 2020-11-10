TUESDAY RECAP

A line of showers and thunderstorms moved through on Tuesday bringing heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. Some areas recorded between 50-60 mph winds.

Kenton Wind Gusts Graph.png

Rainfall totals throughout mid-Missouri were generally between 0.50 and 0.80" for the day. Temperatures plummeted behind the front, from the 70s into the 50s and 40s. All of this was in-line with Monday's forecast.

DRY FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK

Wednesday through Friday you can expect plenty of sunshine besides increasing cloud cover on Friday afternoon. Temps will be on a bit of a change though. Wednesday will reach the middle 50s while Thursday gets into the lower 60s. However, a dry cold front on Thursday evening will bring cooler air for Friday when temps start in the lower 30s and are only expected to reach 50º for the high.

FCST Temperature Trends - Next Few Days.png

THE NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Saturday will see a weak wave move through that will give us passing rain showers. It likely won't rain all day. We'll have a better idea of timing in the coming days, but for now, it looks to be drying up by late afternoon.

FCST Precip Trends - Next Few Days.png

INTO MID-NOVEMBER

Temperatures will generally reach the upper 50s and 60s through the middle of this month and even into late November. This means an above-average pattern is expected. Lows should mostly be in the 40s.

8-14 Day Temps.png

