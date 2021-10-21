After a cloudy and cool day temperatures are going to begin a slight warming trend as we head into the next couple of days.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start on a chilly note, in the lower 40s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny through the day with highs in the middle 60s.
High school football games this week will be on the cool side, so you might want to bring a blanket and a good jacket as temperatures will be in the 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will feature temperatures in the middle 60s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. A few passing showers are possible during the day, but better chances of showers and thunderstorms will move in overnight.
Showers and thunderstorms chances will increase Saturday night through Sunday as passing storms move through the region as a warm front surges to the north. We will need to watch for the potential of heavy rain out of these storms, particularly for areas along and north of HWY 50.
We will also need to watch for the potential of an isolated strong to severe storm, but the main threat does look to be west.
The position of the warm front and the exact setup will shift and have the as this forecast becomes more clear. Stay tuned for updates!
LOOKING AHEAD
A few lingering showers are possible on Monday. Another warm front will arrive on Tuesday bringing a warm up before another cold front brings showers and thunderstorms Tuesday Night into Wednesday.