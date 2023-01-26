Get ready to bundle up today! Thursday will be a frigid day at times.
Temps are now below freezing today, so watch out for areas of patchy ice on roads thanks to yesterday's snow melt.
Wind chills during the morning will be in the single digits for a few hours as sunshine will evade the region for much of the morning. Morning temps will be in the lower 20s. Areas out west/northwest will be in the upper 10s.
Better bundle up! 🧥 It will be a frigid Thursday and temps may struggle to reach 30 degrees this afternoon. Morning wind chills will be in the SINGLE DIGITS!https://t.co/lLUZxgduCU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/T557XiVdHt— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 26, 2023
By midday, sunshine will return and should help temps rise back to near 30 degrees this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy out from the west-northwest, so wind chills will continue run frigid even during the afternoon.
Friday and Saturday will be much warmer days. Still breezy, but much warmer. Temps will jump in the upper 40s on Friday and we have a chance to reach 50 degrees on Saturday. A cold front will pass through the region Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately, the weather will turn uncomfortably cold later this weekend. We could see some light snow flurries on Sunday morning with temps Sunday only in the 20s.
Next week will be frigid. Highs all of next week will generally be in the 20s. The average high for the first days of February are supposed to be in the lower 40s.
Precipitation for next week: we are watching for another chance of wintry weather around the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame. the air will be plenty cold enough for snow, or just winter weather if it were to reach us. As of now, the track on this Tue/Wed storm is trending pretty far south.