Sunshine throughout Missouri may be deceiving as it looks much warmer outside than it actually is. Temperatures will only be in the 30s throughout Friday.
Warmer air moves into mid-Missouri starting tomorrow. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight and will gradually become more cloudy into Saturday afternoon.
Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will still reach the lover to middle 50s. Any outdoor activities will be pleasant this weekend. Dry conditions will continue and temperatures will reach the upper 50s on Sunday.
This warm up continues into the beginning of next week and temperatures by Wednesday could reach the lower 60s. Wednesday will also be our next significant chance for showers along with a few rumbles of thunder.