Another chilly day Friday, but warmer temperatures are once again on the way!
It will be another morning and just day in general where you will need to bundle up for the cold weather. Temps this morning will be in the 10s with wind chills in the single digits. Temps will eventually rise back in the middle to upper 30s today.
There will be plenty of morning sunshine before clouds roll in this afternoon. These clouds will lead to scattered light rain chances late this afternoon through the evening.
We are dry by Saturday and it looks like ewe will be starting the weekend with some sunshine. Temps will be warmer Saturday with highs reaching 50 degrees. Sunday will be even warmer, nearing 60 degrees with eventual rain chances under cloudy skies.
HERE COMES THE RAIN
Another heavy rain system is expected to reach Missouri later this weekend. There is a chance for rain on Sunday morning, but a better chance for rain exists heading into Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Thunderstorms are expected Sunday night and some of these storms could possibly be strong with gusty winds and hail, in addition to heavy rainfall of around 1.00" rainfall accumulations through Monday afternoon when the rain exits the region.
Temperatures will be very warm next week, generally around the upper 50s to lower 60s from Monday through Wednesday, dropping in the 40s with more rain by the end of next week.