Grab your jackets, sweaters and get ready for the coolest morning temps we have had in several months!
It has been some time since temperatures have been this cool outdoors...In fact, it's been since May 23 when temps were in the 40s last at Columbia Regional Airport. Morning lows are ranging generally in the lower 50s with multiple locations in the upper 40s.
Fog is not expected to be much of a factor while driving this morning, but do watch for roaming wildlife as animals are out moving around to stay warm and scavenge for food as its food supply is beginning to wain.
There will be lots of sunshine on your Monday with temps only near 70 at lunch time, reaching daytime highs in the upper 70s. Temps will be quick to cool this evening falling in the 60s and eventually the lower/middle 50s overnight.
This mild weather will be very short-lived as the air already turns warm by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s, rising in the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. We could even reach 90 this upcoming weekend. The air will be very dry over this week, so large morning to afternoon temperature swings will be experienced.
No chance for rain. This will be a very dry stretch of weather for the next week. Most rain-producing systems will stay too far to the north or south. It may be around 10 days, or mid next week until we see the next rain chance in central Missouri.