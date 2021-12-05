Temperatures will cool overnight into Monday as a cold front moves through. It will increase wind speed, with gusts up to 35 mph from the northwest tonight. This will drop morning wind chills into the 20s.
On Monday, winds will slowly calm throughout the day, but gusts will still be around 25 mph through the morning. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout the day under mostly sunny skies as high pressure pushes over central Missouri.
Tuesday morning will likely be the coldest with lows in the middle 20s.
Expect mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday as a frontal system moves by. This system may have some precipitation with it, however, it is going to need to fight through a lot of dry air to reach us at the surface. At this time, I do not expect accumulation from any snowflakes that may make it through the dry air. I expect some areas will see a few snowflakes falling, while others don't experience any whatsoever. Stay tuned.
Behind this system, on Wednesday, abundant sunshine will dominate the region, warming temperatures to around 50º in the afternoon. The warming trend will steeply increase through the end of the week.
A warm front will help jump temperatures into the middle 60s on Thursday and to near 70º on Friday.
A cold front is expected on Friday night into Saturday morning. This will have another slight chance for precipitation, however, concern is low at this time.
Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Next week, heading into the middle of December, is looking above average with highs in the 50s and 60s.
The middle of December is looking rather mild, after an already mild start to the month. At this point a stretch of seasonal winter-like weather isn't in the forecast between now and the winter solstice on Dec. 21. It looks dry, too. pic.twitter.com/EV6D8xUGhK— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) December 5, 2021