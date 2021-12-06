We were near record high temperatures last week and we’ll be near record high temperatures again by the end of this week, but before that we have a chilly Tuesday ahead.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
It will be a cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the middle 20s with wind chills in the upper 10s to low 20s. Highs will warm to the upper 30s in the afternoon with wind chills in the lower 30s.
Skies will be cloudy through the day and a few flurries are possible, but dry air will keep these limited. No accumulation or impacts to travel are expected.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are going to be warming through the week with highs near 50° on Wednesday.
A warm front will pass on Thursday bringing temperatures in the 60s on Thursday and Friday.
Friday’s record high temperature of 69° from 2020 could be in jeopardy. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you updated.
Looking at the longer range of the next 8-14 days, above average temperatures are very likely to continue across Missouri and a large chunk of the country.