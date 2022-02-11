Colder air is filtering in, just in time for the weekend, but it will be short lived.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Get ready for a big cool down for the weekend. Temps will be in the middle 10s on Saturday morning with wind chills in the single digits. Highs will warm to the 20s with wind chills in the 10s.On the flip side we will be near 60° for a day or two next week. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/TY1mABqikW— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 11, 2022
Morning temperatures will start in the 10s, but it will feel like the single digits due to breezy winds out of the northwest.
Afternoon temperatures will warm to the middle to upper 20s with wind chills holding in the 10s.
Sunday will feature a passing piece of energy that will produce a few extra clouds in the morning and the potential for a few flurries over northeast Missouri. No accumulation is expected.
LOOKING AHEAD
Valentine's Day is looking pretty good by February standards. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 40s.If you have plans out in the evening, the weather will remain quiet. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/pnME75bc9u— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 11, 2022
Temperatures will start seasonal at the beginning of the week and warm to the upper 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
A low pressure system will move through the Midwest Wednesday into Thursday bringing increased precipitation chances to the region.
Temperatures look to be fairly warm throughout this system, meaning the bulk of the moisture is expected to fall as rain. We’ll be watching the backside of this system and cooler air filtering in, but at this point this doesn’t look like a big winter weather set up.