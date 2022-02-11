Webstory Image.png

Colder air is filtering in, just in time for the weekend, but it will be short lived.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Morning temperatures will start in the 10s, but it will feel like the single digits due to breezy winds out of the northwest.

Afternoon temperatures will warm to the middle to upper 20s with wind chills holding in the 10s.

Hourly Details Forecast Brief Tomorrow.png

Sunday will feature a passing piece of energy that will produce a few extra clouds in the morning and the potential for a few flurries over northeast Missouri. No accumulation is expected.

Planner Weekend.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will start seasonal at the beginning of the week and warm to the upper 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

A low pressure system will move through the Midwest Wednesday into Thursday bringing increased precipitation chances to the region.

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Temperatures look to be fairly warm throughout this system, meaning the bulk of the moisture is expected to fall as rain. We’ll be watching the backside of this system and cooler air filtering in, but at this point this doesn’t look like a big winter weather set up.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

