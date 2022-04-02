Light, scattered showers are making their way through mid-Missouri this morning and should exit by mid to late morning. After the end of these showers, the sky will begin clearing quickly as we head into the afternoon.
Clouds will begin to increase into the afternoon on Sunday before a chance for scattered shower overnight into Monday as a weak cold front moves through mid-Missouri.
The week ahead
Temperatures will be average for the beginning of April for the next workweek. Rain chances will remain in the forecast. Scattered showers are expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with more widespread showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Temperatures cool 10-15 degrees below average on Thursday with the passage of another cold front.
A return to the 60s will come this weekend as temperatures become average once again.