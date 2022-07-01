We are already starting to see an increase in cloud cover ahead of a passing cold front which will lead to rain chances as early as this evening.
The holiday weekend
Scattered showers overnight could turn more wide-spread as we head into Saturday morning through Saturday night. Storms become more isolated on Sunday, and Monday will be mainly dry with a slim chance for isolated storms during the day.
Storms on Saturday will be the most widespread in the morning through mid-afternoon, becoming more scattered after noon.
Any storms on Monday, July 4th, will be isolated and maintained mainly during the day's heat, meaning any storms should fall apart as the sun sets.
Looking ahead
Hot and humid temperatures look like they are going to continue into the next week. Starting on Monday, temperatures will be in the middle 90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 most days. This will probably lead to a heat advisory for much of the week.
Typical summer pop-up showers could influence our weather over the coming week as well. Not all of us will see rain and those of us who do will not see a lot.