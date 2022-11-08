Today is Election Day and while the weather warms this week, a massive cool-down is expected by the weekend.
There will be lots of clouds on Tuesday and at times it may feel chilly, too. In the event of long lines at polling locations, you may want to wear a coat! Temps this morning around sunrise will be in the middle to upper 40s with wind chills around 39 degrees.
Chilly this morning in central Missouri! Wind chills will be in the upper 30s for someYour #ElectionDay forecast is mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 60shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GlHiUH8Oyo— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 8, 2022
This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy and there may even be a few spot rain showers or sprinkles. Rain chances are very limited today to less than 20%. There are better rain chances later this week. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 60s, holding in the 50s overnight.
We get a BIG warm-up Wednesday and temps will surge! Nearing record highs tomorrow, temps will jump in the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. The original record is 78 degrees, set in 1999. We could also reach record highs on Thursday as another quick warm-up is expected. Thursday's record is 79 degrees.
A cold front will pass through Missouri into Thursday night bringing scattered showers and even a thunderstorm. Due to the great temperature difference on each side of the cold front we will also monitor for any severe weather chance out of this passing front.
By Friday morning, temps will have plummeted in the lower 30s, near freezing. Begin the "cold snap". While not record breaking cold, it will be our first real taste of December and January-like weather. Highs Friday will only reach the lower to middle 40s. Saturday and Sunday will be even cold with highs in the upper 30s and lows near 20 degrees. This cold weather will continue into next week.
It is not inconceivable to have snow this time of year when cold weather like this hits Missouri, but as of now we do not anticipate snow around central Missouri unless concentration of moisture increases in upcoming storm systems next week.