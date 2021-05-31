This past weekend has featured very mild weather with temps running nearly -10 below normal. It was truly comfortable weather!
Things will be changing early week and rain chances are now possible for the next few days.
MEMORIAL DAY
While clouds are back and rain is currently oncoming from Kansas, the air is very dry which will largely limit any widespread precipitation today. Expect mainly cloudy skies and just a few spot showers, mainly north of I-70 this morning. The afternoon will reach a high of 70 degrees in most locations.
RAINY START TO THE WEEK
While the air is expected to be too dry for robust rain chances on Monday, the air does become more moist for Tuesday and Wednesday and consequently the chance for rain increases too.
An upper-level low pressure system will be more overhead Tuesday and contributes to a higher rain chance than on Wednesday. This system will eventually exit around Wednesday midday. conditions are expected to become sunnier, drier and warmer beginning Thursday.
THE UPCOMING WEEKEND
Warmer conditions are expected by this weekend and a return of 80 degree temps are also expected. There are signals up ahead showing a long-lived pattern of 80+ degree weather for quite some time.
This warmer weather trend is largely due to a stronger southerly jet stream wind that will be overhead for the first 10 days of June. This will usher in warmer, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and provide more rain chances too.