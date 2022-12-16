The Weekend
On Saturday we will struggle to hit 32 degrees for the high. Clouds will stick around, hindering any warmup. A few flurries are possible as well, along with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills will stay in the middle 10s, making for a chilly start to the weekend.
We will be able to make it above freezing for both Sunday and Monday, but even cooler temperatures are not far off. There's also a possibility for flurries and even a wintry mix from Monday to Tuesday. With cooling temperatures, exact precipitation type will be hard to pin down, but will most likely result in a frosty Tuesday morning commute. You might want to account for a few extra minutes that morning spent driving slowly and carefully.
Next Week: Winter is here
Winter officially begins on Wednesday, and the temperatures for the week ahead have gotten the message loud and clear. Cold days with high temperatures below 20 degrees and single digit overnight lows begin Thursday. Flurries are also a possibility on Thursday, but with how cold we are getting, moisture might be hard to come by.
The week ahead is definitely a "heavy winter coat day," every day. Keep in mind that wind chills for Thursday and Friday will be around -15 to -20 degrees, so you'll want to limit how much time you spend outside if you are able.