Webstory Image.png

Temperatures reached the 60s for much of the region today, but a cold front is on the way to bring a slight drop in temperatures for Tuesday before a big warm up for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Our overnight cold front will usher in more cloud cover for Tuesday. We will start the day with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s with highs warming to the middle 50s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

THE REST OF THE WEEK

The average high for this time of the year is around 49° and the average low is near 30°. Temperatures are going to be nearly 20° above that average.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s on Wednesday and in the upper 60s on Thursday.

Thursday we will be on record watch as temperatures flirt with the 70s. The current record for Thursday is 72° (1917).

record watch.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures look to take a slight drop for the weekend as another cold front arrives, but overall we should remain average to slightly above average.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you