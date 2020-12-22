Temperatures have been very mild for the last few days, running nearly 15-20° above average for this time of the year. A cold front will arrive tomorrow allowing for a big cool down through the end of the week.
Rain & falling temperatures
Cloud cover will build overnight and winds will pick up out of the south, gusting up to 30MPH. This combination will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 40s overnight.
Skies will be cloudy in the morning and temperatures will likely warm to around 50° in the late morning hours. Then a cold front will kick through and that will allow for temperatures to fall through the afternoon. Temperatures will drop to the lower 40s for the evening. Winds will be breezy through the day, gusting at 35-40MPH.
Showers are most likely in the late morning through early afternoon, but it won’t amount to much. Rainfall totals are looking very minimal, with most getting less than 0.1”.
A few flurries can’t be ruled out Wednesday evening or night, but this will not accumulate or cause any issues.
A chill in the air
Thursday will be cold and breezy! Winds will be gusting up to 25-30MPH and that will usher in cooler air. Temperatures will start in the upper 10s with single digit wind chills. Highs will only climb into the middle 20s with wind chills in the middle 10s.
It will be a chilly Christmas, but not a white one! Frost is possible in the morning as temperatures will be in the lower 10s with wind chills nearing 0 in some locations. Highs will be more seasonal in the middle 30s with a lot of sunshine.
Looking ahead & the first alert
Temperatures will be much warmer for the weekend with a slight chance of rain on Sunday. Temperatures should be near 50° both days with mostly sunny skies Saturday and cloudy Sunday Skies.
Temperatures will take a tumble for next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. We’ll need to watch for some moisture by the middle of the week, but it is too early to know the precipitation type, let alone how much. Stay tuned as we keep an eye on a possible system.