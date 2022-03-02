March might have begun like a lamb in regards to our skies, but our temperatures have been roaring like a lion. Highs on Tuesday reached the middle 70s. Highs on Wednesday reached the lower 80s, breaking a record.
Columbia has a new daily record high for March 2nd. The high was 82° at the Columbia Regional Airport. The previous record was 78° from 1904, 1976, and 1992. The last time we hit 80+° was October 10th, 2021. The high that day was 83°. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/WioUukimdX— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 2, 2022
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
A cold front that arrives Wednesday night will be responsible for a much cooler day. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s with highs warming to the middle to upper 50s.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with a breeze out of the northeast gusting up to 20-25 mph.
INTO THE WEEKEND
A warm front will pass through the state on Friday, allowing for temperatures to warm to the upper 60s. This front will bring more moisture, starting with additional cloud cover through Friday.
Temperatures will get even warmer on Saturday, with highs returning to the middle 70s. A mix of sunshine and cloud cover is expected through the day with chances of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours. We will need to watch for an isolated strong storm, especially across northern parts of the state.
Temperatures will cool on Sunday with cooler air in place through the day. A few passing showers are possible, with mostly dry conditions expected during the bulk of the day. Increased rain chances will move in during the overnight hours.
This weekend is the @Truefalse Film Fest in Columbia, Missouri. Temperatures will be very mild on Friday and Saturday, but we will cool for Sunday.Watching rain chances Saturday afternoon/evening & again Sunday evening/night. This won't be a washout. #MidMoWx #MoWx #TrueFalse pic.twitter.com/TrqoT83mbe— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 3, 2022
LOOKING AHEAD
A few lingering showers, and even a snowflake or two will be possible on Monday. Temperatures will be average to below to below average through much of the week.